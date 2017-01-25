Search For News

January 25, 2017

Real growth set to climb in 2017 and 2018 – Non-oil activity...

January 24, 2017

UK tourism sector eyes Middle East travellers

January 24, 2017

Merger to help Kuwaitis find jobs in private sector’ –...

January 24, 2017

Kuwait parliament launches bid to curb austerity steps

Prices of essential commodities skyrocketed by up to 25 percent

Prices of essential commodities skyrocketed by up to 25 percent January 25, 2017

The prices of some essential commodities such as milk, eggs, vegetables, meat, fish and seafood has skyrocketed by up to 25 percent, due to lack of any real monitoring for curbing such price hikes, reports Al-Shahed daily quoting informed sources.

They explained that the prices of meat and poultry have increased by 15 percent.

"...

January 25, 2017

HTC is set to launch its newest smartphone series with two new models, the HTC U Ultra 5.7-in and the HTC U Play 5.2-in that have been brilliantly designed with game-changing software and hardware.

Speaking at the launch, HTC officials said the new U series features the best"...

Stratajet partners with Mr and Mrs Smith

January 25, 2017

Stratajet has partnered with travel club Mr & Mrs Smith to offer customers the ultimate in luxury, stress-free travel.

The deal sees Stratajet, the world’s first real-time private jet booking platform, become the private jet partner of Mr & Mrs Smith, with the aim of offering an elevated level of service that combines access to a hand-picked...

New senior posting at Ericsson Middle East...

January 25, 2017

Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company, has appointed Wojciech Bajda as head of industry and society unit for Middle East region.

Bajda will be responsible for driving business growth and capturing market opportunities within the Middle East region with a special focus on energy and utilities, public...

