Top News

Prices of essential commodities skyrocketed by up to 25 percent

The prices of some essential commodities such as milk, eggs, vegetables, meat, fish and seafood has skyrocketed by up to 25 percent, due to lack of any real monitoring for curbing such price hikes, reports Al-Shahed daily quoting informed sources.



They explained that the prices of meat and poultry have increased by 15 percent.