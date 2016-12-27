Search For News

December 27, 2016

Kuwait to sell 50pc stake in major utility project

December 27, 2016

Casablanca to Host Third Morocco-Kuwait Economic Forum on Dec....

December 13, 2016

Ahli United Bank named ‘Bank of The Year Mideast’...

December 12, 2016

Kuwait Appoints New Oil Minister

AUB named ‘Bank of the Year Middle East 2016’ by Banker

AUB named ‘Bank of the Year Middle East 2016’ by Banker December 12, 2016

Ahli United Bank (AUB) has been recognized as “Bank of The Year – Middle East 2016” by The Banker, the world’s longest running international banking magazine and member of the Financial Times Group. This represents the second time that AUB has received this prestigious award.

The announcement was made at the official ‘Bank of the Year Awards 2016’ gala event, held recently"...

KIB named ‘Best Islamic Bank in...

General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ...

December 30, 2016

General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations"...

Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet...

December 30, 2016

Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of"......

Hubble Connected to Showcase Integration...

December 29, 2016

Hubble Connected, the cloud-based platform from Binatone for the Emotional Home™, announces several new innovations at CES that redefine the consumer experience within their emotional world (Sands Expo in Tech West booth #44354). HUGO, the world’s first truly intelligent smart camera"...

Top Trading Lessons of 2016

Top Trading Opportunities for 2017

A Chart View of What Will Drive the Majors in 2017

China’s Market News: Yuan, Equities Weakness Likely to Continue...

Market Forecast - 1Q 2017: Fireworks Ahead on Trump, Brexit

US Dollar Retreat Amplified in Thin Holiday Trade
