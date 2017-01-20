Search For News

January 20, 2017

Kuwait oil min. arrives in Vienna for OPEC cmte meeting

January 18, 2017

As global tourism increases the Middle East sees uneven growth...

January 17, 2017

Kuwait to spend $15.6bn on infrastructure in 2017-18

January 17, 2017

Unique Group to launch medical technology unit

Minister ends contract of firm providing health insurance

Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi ended the contract of General Services Company (health insurance for expatriates) to guide against notable observations made by the State Audit Bureau few years ago.

A source said the minister sent a letter to the company to end the contract that spanned almost 15 years, indicating the company"...

Kuwait says oil production cuts could...

High quality’ residential projects...

Survey shows Kuwait happier in 2017

Samsung launches new Galaxy A devices...

Kuwaiti Wealth Fund may pull billions from...

January 20, 2017

New York, Davos, Dubai: Kuwait Investment Authority is planning to manage more of its own assets as the world’s fifth-largest sovereign wealth fund seeks to take more risk to boost returns.

The KIA, as the fund"...

LuLu Hypermarket launches Incredible India...

January 20, 2017

LuLu Hypermarket, the leading hypermarket in the region, launched its ‘Incredible India 2017’ promotion, as a celebratory gesture to its large Indian patrons to mark their country’s Republic Day. Indian Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Sunil Jain inaugurated the promotion at"...

Irish visa application center opens in Kuwait...

January 20, 2017

Kuwaitis are now able to apply for a visa to Ireland in Kuwait City through a modern center which was recently opened in cooperation with the Embassy of Ireland. Applicants have to visit the center run by ‘VFS Global’, located on the 30th floor, Shuhada Street, Kuwait City"...

Weekly Trading Forecast: All Eyes on Murky US Fiscal Policy

Global Equities Cautiously Optimistic Around Trump Inauguration

US Dollar at Risk as Traders Cut Exposure Amid Information Vacuum

US Rig Count Jumps Most Week-on-Week Since Q2 2013, Yet Oil Supported...

Gold Off Key Resistance- Trump, US GDP to Determine Depth of Correction...

British Pound Clings to ’Flash Crash’ Range Ahead of UK/US GDP...
