Top News

Survey shows Kuwait happier in 2017

As we enter the New Year, happiness and wellbeing have come into focus in the Middle East and North Africa. A new survey by Bayt.com, the number one job site in the Middle East, and YouGov, a pioneer in online market research, titled the Bayt.com ‘Happiness in the Middle East’ survey,revealed that more than half (56 percent) of respondents in Kuwait are satisfied with their current standard of"...