Prices of essential commodities skyrocketed by up to 25 percent January 25, 2017
The prices of some essential commodities such as milk, eggs, vegetables, meat, fish and seafood has skyrocketed by up to 25 percent, due to lack of any real monitoring for curbing such price hikes, reports Al-Shahed daily quoting informed sources.
They explained that the prices of meat and poultry have increased by 15 percent."... Continue Reading
January 25, 2017
HTC is set to launch its newest smartphone series with two new models, the HTC U Ultra 5.7-in and the HTC U Play 5.2-in that have been brilliantly designed with game-changing software and hardware.
Speaking at the launch, HTC officials said the new U series features the best"...
January 25, 2017
Stratajet has partnered with travel club Mr & Mrs Smith to offer customers the ultimate in luxury, stress-free travel.
The deal sees Stratajet, the world’s first real-time private jet booking platform, become the private jet partner of Mr & Mrs Smith, with the aim of offering an elevated level of service that combines access to a hand-picked...
January 25, 2017
Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company, has appointed Wojciech Bajda as head of industry and society unit for Middle East region.
Bajda will be responsible for driving business growth and capturing market opportunities within the Middle East region with a special focus on energy and utilities, public...
