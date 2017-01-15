Search For News

January 15, 2017

Kuwaitis invested heavily in Dubai's real estate last year

January 15, 2017

New Porsche Panamera range launched in Kuwait

January 15, 2017

Kuwait says Germany-bound Eurowings flight lands over bomb scare...

January 14, 2017

Fiat Chrysler accused of emissions cheating

Survey shows Kuwait happier in 2017

Survey shows Kuwait happier in 2017 January 15, 2017

As we enter the New Year, happiness and wellbeing have come into focus in the Middle East and North Africa. A new survey by Bayt.com, the number one job site in the Middle East, and YouGov, a pioneer in online market research, titled the Bayt.com ‘Happiness in the Middle East’ survey,revealed that more than half (56 percent) of respondents in Kuwait are satisfied with their current standard of"...

Samsung launches new Galaxy A devices...

Airbus wins first order of the year,...

Free ‘Wi-Fi’ service soon...

Leading UAE Cybersecurity Company Launches...

Kuwait, India amend double taxation agreement...

January 15, 2017

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance yesterday signed a protocol with India amending the agreement between the two countries to avoid double taxation on income and to prevent tax evasion.

The protocol amends the types"...

Airport passenger traffic reached 10,848,550...

January 15, 2017

Official statistics for 2016 showed that total passenger traffic at Kuwait International Airport reached 10,848,550 last year, for both arrivals and departures, the Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The arrival figure for Kuwaitis"...

KFH Group traded $11.4bn in sukuk market...

January 15, 2017

“Kuwait Finance House Group (KFH-Group) volume traded in the Sukuk market reached $11.4 billion for the year 2016. Such volume is yet another outstanding achievement to be added to KFH record as a primary dealer and a global Sukuk market maker” said Abdulwahab Essa Al-Roshood,"...

