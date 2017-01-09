Search For News

January 9, 2017

AURAK and UAE Space Agency Sign Partnership Agreement

January 8, 2017

Egyptians throw parties to save in ‘money pools’

January 8, 2017

Kuwait eyes $37 million US deal for bombing guidance kit

January 8, 2017

Kuwait Business Council in Dubai launches online platform

AURAK and UAE Space Agency Sign Partnership Agreement January 9, 2017

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency, officially putting pen to paper in the federal institution’s head office in Abu Dhabi.


A delegation from the university, consisting of Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, Professor Mousa Mohsen, dean of the School of Engineering and director of RAK Research and Innovation Center, and Dr. Abdul-Halim Jallad,"......

Kuwait oil price down 43 cents to $51.29

200 firms to showcase latest innovations

AUB named 'Bank of the Year Middle East'

KIB named 'Best Islamic Bank in Kuwait'

Julphar Appoints New CFO

January 9, 2017

Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.

In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate financial records. He will be in charge of the administrative"......

Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals,...

January 9, 2017

Strategic Highlights

  • Highly strategic deal which transforms global oncology portfolio and pipeline by expanding into solid tumors and reinforcing existing strength in hematology
  • Accretive to Takeda’s Underlying Core Earnings by FY2018 and generates immediate and"...

Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop...

January 9, 2017

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the microbiome.


USD/CNH: Is a New Trend Setting In?

Webinar: Key Technical Levels for First Full Week of 2017 Trade

Dollar, Cable Price Action to Face Tests During Slow Data Week

FX Markets Turn Attention to Chinese and US Data, Fed Speakers this...

Pound Drops on Hard Brexit Fears, US Dollar Eyes Fed-Speak

Yen Looks To Yield Spread For Direction, Trump Calls Out Toyota
