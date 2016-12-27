Contact US | Powered by CNPHUB.com - All Rights Reserved
AUB named ‘Bank of the Year Middle East 2016’ by Banker December 12, 2016
Ahli United Bank (AUB) has been recognized as “Bank of The Year – Middle East 2016” by The Banker, the world’s longest running international banking magazine and member of the Financial Times Group. This represents the second time that AUB has received this prestigious award.
The announcement was made at the official ‘Bank of the Year Awards 2016’ gala event, held recently"...Continue Reading
December 30, 2016
General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) that bring to a conclusion those agencies’ respective investigations"...Continue Reading
December 30, 2016
Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of"......Continue Reading
December 29, 2016
Hubble Connected, the cloud-based platform from Binatone for the Emotional Home™, announces several new innovations at CES that redefine the consumer experience within their emotional world (Sands Expo in Tech West booth #44354). HUGO, the world’s first truly intelligent smart camera"...Continue Reading
