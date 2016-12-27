Top News

AUB named ‘Bank of the Year Middle East 2016’ by Banker

Ahli United Bank (AUB) has been recognized as “Bank of The Year – Middle East 2016” by The Banker, the world’s longest running international banking magazine and member of the Financial Times Group. This represents the second time that AUB has received this prestigious award.

The announcement was made at the official ‘Bank of the Year Awards 2016’ gala event, held recently"...